The Three Rivers Archeology Society will meet Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1p.m. at
Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home. Dr. Emily Beahm, the Station Archeologist at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute's Archeology Survey Station on Petit Jean Mountain will talk about "Rock Art in Arkansas." There is an impressive amount of rock art found in the Arkansas River Valley and the Ozark Mountains.
Dr. Beahm will present an overview of what we know about these sites and the role they played in the lives of the prehistoric people who lived there. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information call (870) 404-6907.
