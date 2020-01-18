It’s all about the science behind the scenery in our regional forests. As we go hiking, there are things right before our eyes that happened yesterday, or even a million years ago, that are easy to understand if we take pause to look at them.
As Dr. Paillet puts it in the new book Ozark Forest Forensics he co-authored, “The book interprets our natural surroundings in a way that enhances a simple walk in the scenic deciduous woodlands of the Ozark Mountain region. Explanations go beyond trees and their habitat to include other diverse subjects: the leaf litter beneath a hiker’s feet, strategies used by wildflowers for pollination and seed dispersal, diseases that can ravage our forests, and forces active in the landscape that impact conservation efforts. I’ve added simplified line drawings to demonstrate specific points of interest in a way that visually-cluttered photographs cannot do.”
Taking a little time to look at and understand your surroundings greatly adds to the enjoyment of any hike in the woods. Learn how to interpret those things you see and appreciate on a hike, but never much thought about before.
Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy 12 just east of the Hwy 12/War Eagle Road intersection.
When: Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m.
Cost: Free – Public invited
For more information, call: (479) 789-5000
This program is a continuation of the Friends of Hobbs monthly Speaker Series. To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea
