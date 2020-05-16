Issac Drewry, a recent graduate of Valley Springs, has been accepted to The U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Drewry is Valedictorian of his class and participated in many extra curricular activities. The application to the academy is a very rigorous process. Many essays, exams and interviews are required to be considered as a candidate, as well as nominations from two congressional members.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.