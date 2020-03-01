WEB-DSI Donates Server to NAC.jpg

North Arkansas College would like to thank Distribution Solutions, Inc. (DSI) for donating a server that will enable Information Technology students to practice and learn how to install computer infrastructures. The students are in a new course entitled Fundamentals of Virtualization. Shown from left is Aaron Bueg, IT instructor and Northark network administrator, Cary Hill, Northark student, Rick Williams, Northark IT instructor, Dustin Ladyman, DSI Sr. Accountant IT, Angela Timpani, DSI accounts payable, Hannah Hale, DSI Sr. Accountant, Brent King, DSI CFO, Christy Moore, DSI Safety Director and Darlene Tate, DSI Safety Assistant

