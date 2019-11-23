Kevin and Kary Duffy of Summit announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter Kyli Jo Duffy to Jonathan Lee Davenport, son of Stacy and Valerie Davenport of Yellville.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Terry Duffy and Brenda Owen and the late Orin Rose and Betty Rose. She is a graduate of Yellville-Summit High School and is an Arkansas State University nursing student.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Joe and Annie Davenport, Chris and Linda Smith and John and Leota Dwyer. He is a graduate of Yellville-Summit High School and is employed as a carpenter.
The wedding will take place on Dec. 21 at the Townhouse in Yellville. All friends and family are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.