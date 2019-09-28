9.28-WEB- ts Eagle Heights Sept Terrific kids.jpg

Contributed Photo

Eagle Heights announces Sept. Terrific Kids

Eagle Heights terrific kids are (front, from left) Gentry Hoppis, Graham Brisco, Abrahim Pippin, Ella Black, Mackenzie LaPointe and Jackson Vining (back) Vanessa Ballard, Madison Bolen, Sophia Hogland, Porter Blankenship and Jaxon Reed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.