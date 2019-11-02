Eagle Heights Honor Roll

3rd Grade All A's

Porter Blankenship

Kylin Carter

Kendra Cockman-Bliss

Ej Emmons

Cole Grayson

Izzy Manriquez

Charlie Marvel

Nykyrian Raney

Aiyanna Reed

Jazon Richesin

Emma Rodgers

Logan Rorie

Cason Tindel

Walker Whitmore

3rd Grade All A's & B's

Liam Butler

Chase Clark

Addy Cone

Emma Douglas

Levi Everett

Logan Faria

Faith Gabbard

Mya Handley

Annabell Harrell

Raegan Hefley

Sophia Hogland

Darcy Manning

Fallon Manning

Georgia Moore

Godric Morgan

Jayden Morgan

Maycee Nichols

Danielle Smith

Levi Stewart

Israel Such

Alex Winkfield

Brandon Wortley

4th Grade All A's

Madison Bolen

Dominic Curry

Jacob Hardman

Alyissa Limon

Madden Miller

Katin Schuh

Skyler Swafford

4th Grade All A's & B's

Whitley Allen

Jersey Bolton

Noah Everett

Zoey Irwin

Skylar Johnson

Kaelyn Laymon

Isaac McNair

Anthony Rios

Jacob Savage

William Vlach

