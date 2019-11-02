Eagle Heights Honor Roll
3rd Grade All A's
Porter Blankenship
Kylin Carter
Kendra Cockman-Bliss
Ej Emmons
Cole Grayson
Izzy Manriquez
Charlie Marvel
Nykyrian Raney
Aiyanna Reed
Jazon Richesin
Emma Rodgers
Logan Rorie
Cason Tindel
Walker Whitmore
3rd Grade All A's & B's
Liam Butler
Chase Clark
Addy Cone
Emma Douglas
Levi Everett
Logan Faria
Faith Gabbard
Mya Handley
Annabell Harrell
Raegan Hefley
Sophia Hogland
Darcy Manning
Fallon Manning
Georgia Moore
Godric Morgan
Jayden Morgan
Maycee Nichols
Danielle Smith
Levi Stewart
Israel Such
Alex Winkfield
Brandon Wortley
4th Grade All A's
Madison Bolen
Dominic Curry
Jacob Hardman
Alyissa Limon
Madden Miller
Katin Schuh
Skyler Swafford
4th Grade All A's & B's
Whitley Allen
Jersey Bolton
Noah Everett
Zoey Irwin
Skylar Johnson
Kaelyn Laymon
Isaac McNair
Anthony Rios
Jacob Savage
William Vlach
