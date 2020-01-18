3rd Grade All A's

Porter Blankenship

Trevor Breedlove

Chase Clark

Addy Cone

EJ Emmons

Levi Everett

Logan Faria

Cole Grayson

Raegan Hefley

Sophia Hogland

Jasper Hoppis

Izzy Manriquez

Charlie Marvel

Jayden Morgan

Nykyrian Raney

Aiyanna Reed

Jaxon Richesin

Logan Rorie

Cason Tindel

Elenore Underwood

Walker Whitmore

3rd Grade All A's & B's

Jayden Allison

Brianna Bell

Liam Butler

Kylin Carter

Kendra Cockman

Emma Douglas

Tryston Gilliam

Abbie Grinder

Mya Handley

Annabell Harrell

Brady Lipe

Darcy Manning

Fallon Manning

Georgia Moore

Godric Morgan

Maycee Nichols

Emma Rodgers

Danielle Smith

Isaac Sponer

Levi Stewart

Israel Such

Alex Winkfield

Brandon Wortley

4th Grade All A's

Madison Bolen

Alyissa Limon

Madden Miller

Katin Schuh

Winter Wrone

4th Grade All's & B's

Whitley Allen

Jersey Bolton

Dominic Curry

Noah Everett

Brodee Hale

Jacob Hardman

Zoey Irwin

Kaelyn Laymon

Isaac McNair

Anthony Rios

Jacob Savage

Skyler Swafford

William Vlach

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.