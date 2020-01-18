3rd Grade All A's
Porter Blankenship
Trevor Breedlove
Chase Clark
Addy Cone
EJ Emmons
Levi Everett
Logan Faria
Cole Grayson
Raegan Hefley
Sophia Hogland
Jasper Hoppis
Izzy Manriquez
Charlie Marvel
Jayden Morgan
Nykyrian Raney
Aiyanna Reed
Jaxon Richesin
Logan Rorie
Cason Tindel
Elenore Underwood
Walker Whitmore
3rd Grade All A's & B's
Jayden Allison
Brianna Bell
Liam Butler
Kylin Carter
Kendra Cockman
Emma Douglas
Tryston Gilliam
Abbie Grinder
Mya Handley
Annabell Harrell
Brady Lipe
Darcy Manning
Fallon Manning
Georgia Moore
Godric Morgan
Maycee Nichols
Emma Rodgers
Danielle Smith
Isaac Sponer
Levi Stewart
Israel Such
Alex Winkfield
Brandon Wortley
4th Grade All A's
Madison Bolen
Alyissa Limon
Madden Miller
Katin Schuh
Winter Wrone
4th Grade All's & B's
Whitley Allen
Jersey Bolton
Dominic Curry
Noah Everett
Brodee Hale
Jacob Hardman
Zoey Irwin
Kaelyn Laymon
Isaac McNair
Anthony Rios
Jacob Savage
Skyler Swafford
William Vlach
