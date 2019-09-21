9.21-WEB- ts Eagle Heights Sept cookies.jpg

Contributed Photo

Eagle Heights School announced the Good Cookies for Sept.

Eagle Heights Elementary has designated the following students as the Sept. Good Cookies (front, from left) EJ Emmons, Harper Hogland, Brooklynn Cranford, Scarlett Parks, Carley Eaton and Ruby Pursifull (back) Faith Gabbard, Jacob Hardman, Reilly Douglas, Ashton Hyatt and Reegan Oleson

