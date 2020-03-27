To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Earth Observatory and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, NASA’s Earth Observatory is having a photo contest. Every week from March 23 to April 28, viewers can vote on their favorite images and readers will narrow the field from 32 nominees to one champion in a five-round knockout-style tournament. The brackets are Past Winners, Home Planet, Land and Ice and Sea and Sky.
To join the fun, visit https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/tournament-earth.
