Electa Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star made their annual donation of clothing and winter caps and gloves to Eagle Heights Elementary School and to Woodland Heights Preschool. Accidents happen at school
and the clothing will be used to help solve a few problems.
The Eastern Star is always looking for ways to help people in need. Electa Chapter #25 meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the
Bellefonte Masonic Lodge.
