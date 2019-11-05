Recently Electa Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star made a donation to the House of Hope. The Eastern Star is related to the Masonic Organization and is open to both men and women. Anyone can join who is a mason or related to a mason. The purpose of the Eastern Star is to help those in need and they make donations to many charities such as cancer research, heart research, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Locally the chapter donates to organizations such as the House of Hope to aid them in their efforts to help those in need. Electa Chapter meets at the Bellefonte Masonic Lodge on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
