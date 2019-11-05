WEB-House of Hope Donation.jpg

Contributed Photo

Leesha Miller a member of Electa Chapter #25 OES presenting a donation to Roy Thomas from the House of Hope.

Recently Electa Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star made a donation to the House of Hope. The Eastern Star is related to the Masonic Organization and is open to both men and women. Anyone can join who is a mason or related to a mason. The purpose of the Eastern Star is to help those in need and they make donations to many charities such as cancer research, heart research, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Locally the chapter donates to organizations such as the House of Hope to aid them in their efforts to help those in need. Electa Chapter meets at the Bellefonte Masonic Lodge on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.