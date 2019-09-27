Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Largent announced today the Chamber’s first-ever Economic Development Leadership Summit to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, keynoted by Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and co-sponsored by WestRock and Wabash National, two of Harrison’s key industry partners.
The Summit is geared to demonstrate the economic and business development collaboration in Harrison and the Boone County region. ‘Since January,’ Largent said, ‘this region has welcomed over $30M in new business and added 150-plus net new full and part-time jobs. The pipeline, just since March, includes over $50M in new business and over 500 net new employees. And we've just barely begun.’
With the Chamber's renewed focus on economic development, this Summit brings together the state’s elected and senior leaders to see the powerful approach and steps that Harrison and Boone County are taking to tackle economic and business development. In addition to Griffin, guests will include the state’s Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, State Senators Breanne Davis and Scott Flippo, and State Representatives Ron McNair, Jack Fortner and Keith Slape.
The group will tour both the WestRock and Wabash National facilities, look at three development projects planned and underway, and then meet and dialogue with present and prospective business owners/CEOs, investors, and community leaders about their assessment of what they saw and heard. The latter event will be at a by-invitation-only luncheon at the Durand Center.
About WestRock
WestRock partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.
About Wabash National
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, IN, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.
About the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce promotes the economic and business well-being of the greater Harrison and Boone County, Arkansas area. The investor-driven Chamber also recognizes, values and promotes the outstanding quality of life locally that encourages people to live, work, invest and retire in the area. For more information, please visit www.harrison-chamber.com.
