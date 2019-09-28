Eli Cook will perform 'High Dollar Gospel' on Oct. 5. “Everybody knows the story of the crossroads, where blues guitarists go at midnight to trade their souls to the devil for musical prowess. It’s just a myth, of course, but if it were true, firebrand Eli Cook could have bragging rights, as his scarifying solo-country blues chill like a hellhound on your trail.” – Guitar Player (2007). Eli Cook is a mystifying soul. He’s a keen observer and a provoking thinker…but with swagger! His wide array of influences come from the likes of Muddy Waters, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine. Cook has shared the stage with Parliament Funkadelic, Robert Cray and Gary Clark Jr. He performed at the South by Southwest festival in 2014 and on the Millennium Stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Under that mess of blonde hair is a passionate heart with fingers of silver and gold that recalls John Lee Hooker, Chris Smither, and Chet Atkins, mixed in with a dirty, grungy sound. It’s clean playing mind you; it’s just his fingers are covered in the dirt left over from the crossroads.
For more information about Eli Cook, including performance videos, please see our website! His music is now showcased on Spotify, You Tube, Pandora and other streaming services.
Eli Cook will be conducting an acoustic blues workshop and performing at the Lyric on Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets for both the concert are available for $15 in advance ($20 at the door) by visiting our website or office (115 W. Rush, one door to the left of the theater; open from 9 a.m to 1p.m. Tuesday–Friday), or calling (870) 391-3504. Tickets for the workshop are also on sale, but buy your concert ticket first, and you’ll save $10 off of the $50 workshop price!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.