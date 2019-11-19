Free Thanksgiving Dinner with all the fixings will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Harrison Elks Lodge #2311
from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Delivery to disabled within a 10 mile radius is available. For more information, call
Call Tammy Coulter, P.D.D.G.E.R., Secretary at (870) 754-1597 or (870) 741-2214.
