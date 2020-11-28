The annual Homecoming festivities for Evangel University were cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, five graduates are being honored virtually by the Alumni Board of Directors as part of the annual celebration.
The honorees are all local this year. They are being recognized via social media, e-blast newsletters and web spotlights in the form of alumni blogs and podcasts (details below).
The Distinguished Alumni awards are presented by the alumni association annually to honor those Evangel and CBC grads who have made significant contributions to their chosen field, church, community, state, nation or to the university.
The Outstanding Young Alumni awards recognize that many young alumni have enjoyed significant achievements in the few years since their graduation, although they may not yet have reached the height of their accomplishments.
The AGTS Graduate of the Year is presented each year to a distinguished graduate of the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary of Evangel.
Kelsey Bardwell is an attorney in general practice in Northern Arkansas, and currently serves as the managing partner of the Sprott, Golden, & Bardwell law firm in Harrison. She is active in her community where she volunteers with the Task Force on Race Relations and was recently appointed to the Arkansas Historic Preservation State Review Committee. In 2018, Kelsey was chosen as Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Star.
Kelsey met her husband, Michael, on a summer service trip to Croatia with other Evangel, AGTS and CBC students. After graduation, they returned to her home state, where she earned her M.B.A. from the University of Arkansas in 2008, and her Juris Doctorate at the University of Arkansas School of Law (Fayetteville) in 2012.
“Evangel placed me in an environment where I was able to thrive academically, but also spiritually,” she said. “I learned the importance of having a mentor and serving others, while also working hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.