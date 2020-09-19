TULSA— Alyssa Harris of Eureka Springs (72631) has been named to the spring 2020 Provost's List for outstanding academic performance at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
To be named to the Provost's List, students must carry at least 12.0 units for credit in a semester and attain a grade-point average of 3.500 or better with no grade below "C".
