The Ozark Regional Arts Council would like to announce the opening of a new exhibit at the ASUMH Gallery located on the 2nd floor of the Vada Shied Community Center. The exhibit will be open Monday through Friday during the month of February during regular campus hours. A special invitation to the community to the artists at a meet and greet reception Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Evelyn Giannatto is a studio painter but enjoys the outside world with its nooks, crannies, rocks, flora, sky, water and nuance of shadows. Oil painting medium allows her to play with layers of color or light. She has conversations with a piece.
Evelyn (Evie) moved to Flippin, Arkansas in 2014. She enjoys fishing, gardening and painting in her studio.
Giannotto grew up in the lower Hudson River Valley of New York. Evie was always attracted to drawing and in her teens, began oil painting. It has since become her medium of choice, she continued her art education at New Paltz College. Later she moved to the Adirondacks where landscapes were her favorite. A move to Albuquerque, New Mexico in the 80’s opened opportunities for resources, art shows and representation.
Presently, her work may be seen at The River Gallery in Cotter and Flippin City Offices. Many of her paintings are displayed by private and corporate patrons on both coasts.
Ozark Regional Arts Council is a 501-c3 organization with a mission to inform, promote, educate and support the visual and performing art organization, individual artists and general public within an 80 mile radius of Mountain Home. For additional information about the ASUMH Gallery or other projects, please feel free to contact Dana Johnson at (870) 656-2057 or www.ozarkregionalartscouncil.org.
