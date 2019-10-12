The Ozark – St. Francis National Forests and the City of Jasper would like to invite forest visitors to quickly reserve space for the 58th Annual Fall Color Tour scheduled for Fri., Oct. 25 in Jasper, Ark.
Board the bus at 9 a.m. at the historic Newton County courthouse on the Jasper square. From there enjoy a spectacular guided tour through the Ozark Mountains and take in the Autumn scenery of Newton County. Several stops will be made along the tour route, including a lunch stop at the Ponca Elk Education Center. The Center will be hosting their 15th annual Color Festival, where visitors can meet local artists, enjoy outdoor music, and grab a bite to eat. Come early and stay late in the city of Jasper and enjoy the many local shops and restaurants while learning more of the history of this Ozark mountain town. The cost for the entire tour is $6 per person. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks, jacket, camera, comfortable shoes, and lots of smiles and questions.
The Fall Color Tour is an annual event dedicated to the memory of Margaret Phillips and Ray Crouse for their contribution to the tour. The tour is sponsored by the City of Jasper, Newton County Chamber of Commerce, Newton County Extension Service, Newton County Beautification Committee, U.S. Forest Service-Big Piney Ranger District, National Park Service and the Jasper School District.
For reservations or more information please contact the Big Piney Ranger District at 479-284-3150.
