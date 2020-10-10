Mr. and Mrs. Glen J. Feldman of Harrison are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Glen Joseph Feldman and Shirley Ann Fangman were married Oct. 7, 1950 at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque, Iowa. Msgr. Kerper performed the wedding mass and ceremony, with Vern Feldman and Arlene Fangman as witnesses. Following lunch at the Swiss Valley Chalet, a reception was held at the home of the brides parents on Algona Street.
Glen is a retired executive with Flexsteel Industries and Shirley is a homemaker. The couple have five children, Mark (Nancy) Feldman of Harrison, Judy (Jerry) Jones of Little Rock, Jimmy Feldman (deceased), Jeff (Peggy) Feldman of Harrison, and Joe Feldman (deceased). The Feldmans have three grandchildren, Grant (Martha) Jones, Natalie (Patrick) Sullivan, and Barret Jones (deceased) and five great grandchildren, Foster, Rush, and Virginia Jones, and Liam and Vivienne Sullivan.
A private family celebration luncheon will be held at the Harrison Country Club.
