Mitchell Ferrari and Charlene (Bailey) Ferrari will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Feb. 3. The couple got married on the Harrison Square in 1951 by T.P. Saunders on Feb. 3, 1951. Mitchell worked as a carpenter and Charlene took care of the home. They have three children: Jimmy Ferrari, Mary Ferrari and Dianna Rice. They also have three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

