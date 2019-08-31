The First Baptist Church of Valley Springs welcomed a new Senior Pastor, Sean Milliken and family on Sunday, July 21. Sean has served as pastor at Lake City, Ark, and Marshall First Baptist Church. He holds both an undergraduate and graduate degree from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He completed his Master of Divinity in Seminary from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Tex. He is presently working on his Doctorate in Educational Ministries from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City. Most recently, Sean has served as Interim Pastor at the Morningstar Baptist Church, the Agriculture Facilities Coordinator at North Arkansas College and Assistant Professor of Agriculture at College of the Ozarks at Point lookout, Mo. At C of O he developed a new Agricultural Missions major and curriculum. He has been a contributor to Faithful Education Project and Faithful lives academic journal. He has been en editorial contributor to “Farming the Brings Glory to God and Hope to the Hungry.” While at Marshall First Baptist, Sean developed a mission partnership with Misikhu Baptist Church in Kenya, which included church planting, food relief, development of water systems, crop loans and poultry.
Sean is married to Whitney Ratchford. They are parents to Emily, a student at College of the Ozarks and to Issac, 14. Whitney is a high school science teacher online with Virtual Arkansas for families who choose home schooling. The family enjoys farming, gardening, hunting and travel.
First Baptist Valley Springs invites everyone to come and meet Sean and his family at church on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evenings. Wednesday evenings Valley Springs has AWANA for children adn Junior and Senior High activities. Prayer meetings for adults begins at 7 p.m. Come and join us for supper beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center. First Baptist Valley Springs is located at 4547 Hog Creek Road in Valley Springs.
