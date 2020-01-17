The Fishing in the Natural State Program was created in 2016 for use in any Arkansas school. The primary focus is on grades 4-12.The program can also accommodate civic clubs and organizations. Although the primary goal of the program is to create lifelong anglers, so much more is included. The curriculum provided to schools includes eight units covering fish and fishing, ecology, habitats, and the human impact on the environment. These lessons can be used in any type of classroom including, but not limited to science, math, English and physical education.
The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ponca Elk Education Center
#2 Hwy. 43 Ponca, Arkansas.
TO REGISTER
Email lauren.cannon@agfc.ar.gov include your name, school name, email address, phone number and workshop name.
Professional Development Credit:
6 hours (approved by ADE)
