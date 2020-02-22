2C-WEB- 2.22 Flippin Art Students.jpg

Flippin Middle School students competed in the Arkansas State Fish Art and Wildlife Forever competition. State winners (from left) Victoria Rodgers, 1st place; Joey Flores, 3rd place and Carly Hardin, 2nd place. Their works have represented Arkansas in the National Wildlife Forever Art Contest.

