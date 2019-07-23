The Flippin High School Agriculture department will be starting the year off with four new welders purchased under the Carl D. Perkins grant. Flippin Career and Technical Education Teachers Talon Vancuren, Jessie Jefferson, and Amy Robson worked together with Emilee Tucker, Career & Technical Education Coordinator at the O.U.R. Educational Service Cooperative in Harrison, to obtain this years grant, providing the Ag department with $9,870 of welding equipment.
The Flippin FFA department is proud to provide instruction that develops skills and opens doors to real world opportunities. With the purchase of these welders, Agriculture students will be introduced to Mig, Tig, Arc, and Heliarc (Aluminum) welding. This year Agricultural Mechanics, Animal Science I & II, Managing Natural Science, and Survey of Agriculture will be offered at Flippin High School.
