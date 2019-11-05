The Flippin High School will be presenting a Veteran's Day program On Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. in the High School Gymnasium. We would like to invite you to cover the event and to please publish the following article prior to the program. If any questions please contact me, Cheryl Blasdel at (870) 453-2233, school or (870) 391-1086, cell. Thank you!
Flippin High School staff and students would like to invite all community members and veterans to join us as we honor our military and their families with a Veteran’s Day program. The event will be held at the Flippin High School Gymnasium on Friday, Nov.11 beginning at 8 a.m. Speaker, Commander Chuck Kinler from the Hoevel Barnett VFW Post 1341, will be featured. Music provided by the Flippin High School band, choir. and students Public and guests are invited.
