Flippin Students Paint Windows for the Holidays

Flippin High School Art Club will be offering seasonal window painting to local businesses and friends on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Pictured here are FHS Art Club members (left to right) Sadie Akers, Rollins Jenkins, Caleb Warren, Kourtney Pence, (seated, middle) Payne Mousa and (front) Dominic Sellers. These students are just a few of the students who will be "painting the town" with holiday cheer! Please contact FHS art instructor, Cheryl Blasdel by email: cherylblasdel@flippinschools.net or call (870) 453-2233 to schedule an appointment.

