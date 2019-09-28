The Every Kid Outdoors annual pass provides fourth grade students, along with their families, friends and classmates, free access to 2,000 federal recreation areas for a year. The Every Kid Outdoors Program encourages fourth graders to explore, learn and recreate in spectacular settings, including national parks, wildlife refuges, marine sanctuaries and forests.
To obtain the free pass, fourth grade students visit the Every Kid Outdoors website, participate in a short educational activity, and download a voucher. The voucher is valid for entrance or standard amenity fees at Federal Recreation sites that charge, but does not cover camping or special tours. It can be used multiple times between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020 to correspond to the traditional school year. The voucher may be exchanged for a plastic keepsake pass at participating federal lands.
Buffalo National River does not charge an entrance fee, but encourages fourth grade students to take advantage of this program and to visit their public lands. The great outdoors make a great classroom. Fourth grade educators are encouraged to take advantage of the wide range of educational programs and tools associated with the Every Kid Outdoors program. Teachers can inquire about Buffalo National River program opportunities by emailing the park at buff_daybybuffalo@nps.gov.
"You can visit the United States' first park set aside for the public's enjoyment, a Civil War Battlefield, a U.S. President's home and an historic courthouse without ever leaving the State of Arkansas," said Buffalo National River Superintendent Mark Foust. "The National Parks of Arkansas and surrounding states provide countless opportunities for students of any age to learn, exercise, and make memories on their public lands."
The Every Kid Outdoors Program was established by Congress in 2019. It replaces the Every Kid in a Park Program which was launched in 2015. It is an interagency collaboration between the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Forest Service.
