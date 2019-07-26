The Alzheimer’s Experience: Take a Walk in Their Shoes provides a simulation of Alzheimers disease and other dementias to help health care providers and caregivers better understand dementia and guide them in providing care and living environments that are better suited to the individual with dementia. The 20 minute simulation will be conducted at Maple Esplanade Assisted Living, 1400 Old Bergman Road. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11. Please call (870) 204-5226 for reservations.
