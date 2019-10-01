A host of FREE and fun family-orientated events will take place at Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area Sunday Oct. 6. Activities will take place at Historical Van Winkle Hollow as well as the Park’s visitor center, both located on Hwy 12 east of Rogers. Bring the entire family to learn about how it was done in the past.
Schedule
Historic Van Winkle Hollow
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration - (You will love his beard)
Early Food Preservation - (How did they do it?)
Old Timey Games - (Are you any good walking on stilts?)
Music - (Tap that foot)
Stone Tool making Demonstration - (Amazing)
Van Winkle Historical Presentation - (Great history)
Pearling (Button Making) – (You can’t buy these at the store.)
Mountain Woman – (Ask her about turkey hunting.)
Ozark chinquapin and Dowsing Demo. - (It’s all good.)
Civil War Soldier – (Yes sir!)
Dutch oven Demonstration - (Holy yum!)
“Snake Oil” Salesman - (Don’t let him sell anything to you.)
Pioneer Homesteader - (Want to make some butter?)
Tall Tales Tellers - (Would they lie to you? – Yes!)
Bow Maker – (Osage orange was the best wood for this.)
Schedule
Hobbs State Park visitor center
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
See craft demonstrations:
Weavers, Tatters, Spinners, and Smockers
Educational “table top” demonstrations
Music
Short hikes
Free Ice Cream:
Free Shuttle: Please park at the visitor center parking lot on Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection. The free shuttle will run constantly from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. between the visitor center and Historic Van Winkle Trail.
All of these family activities are FREE and the public is welcome. For more information, call: 479-789-5000
Hobbs State Park Conservation Area has released the dates of six sunset pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake.
Departure Times from Rocky Branch Marina
Thursday, Oct. 3 5:30 p.m.
Thursday Oct 10 5:20 p.m.
Thursday Oct. 17 5:10 p.m.
Sunday Oct. 20 5:00 p.m.
Thursday Oct. 24 5 p.m.
Thursday Oct. 31 4:50 p.m.
Nothing could be more enjoyable than a beautiful sunset out on Beaver Lake. Many birds will be coming back to their nests this time of day. We will look for them, and listen for their calls. Don’t forget your cameras.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10.00 + tax. Children 6-12 $5.00 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at stated times. For more information and to make reservations, call: (479) 789-5000
