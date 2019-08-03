Plans are well underway for the 1st Annual Chicken Hop Fundraiser for the Berryville Library. The Friends of the Library are planning an evening of wholesome family fun, food, games, prizes, and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Berryville Library building fund. The evening will be held Thursday, August 8 from 4-7p.m. at the Carroll Electric Community Room on highway 62 in Berryville.
Tickets are now on sale at the Berryville Library located at 104 Spring Street, or can be purchased from any Friends of the Library member. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and only $5 for children 8 & under. The ticket price includes a full chicken dinner.
Tyson Foods, along with area businesses have donated food items, prizes, along with items for the silent auction. Contests slated for the evening will include a best chicken hat contest along with a chicken dance contest. For children 8 & under, there will be a chicken costume contest offering prizes for every child who enters, along with a special prize for the winner. It’s sure to be an evening full of fun and laughs. The Silent Auction which has over 30 items and gift certificates which have all been donated by area businesses, Branson and Silver Dollar City. Many items will be suitable for Christmas gifts. You will find beautiful framed photos, Razorback items, home décor, show tickets, pet lover’s items and much more. Pictures of some of the silent auction items are on the Friends of the Library Facebook page and will be on display at the library. The auction ends just before the event concludes at 7p.m.
According to Friends of the Library member, Mary Knight, “We want this to be an event to remember and one that will be something you look forward to attending year after year. Not only will it be an evening of fun for the entire family, all proceeds will go toward building a new and expanded library which is so desperately needed in this community.” “There has been so much momentum building for the new library since the press conference was held and the Mayor announced the city would be donating the land across from the city pool to become the future home of the library! But it can’t happen without support from the community to raise the needed funds to build the library! So, we want this to be a great kick off fundraiser to help make this dream a reality”, Knight added.
In addition to the silent auction, tickets will go on sale for two raffle items which will be drawn this Fall. Butch Hanby, a long time supporter of the library has donated a custom knife which comes with a certificate of authenticity. Ferman High, another community supporter of the library has donated a hand carved Oak children’s size roll top desk with an oak swivel chair. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20 and both items will be on display at the event.
A specially designed 1st Annual Chicken Hop tee shirt to commemorate the event will be on sale for $15. Quantities are limited and shirts will be available in Adult Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large sizes.
At 6pm, the Friends of the Library plan to make a special presentation award to Joe Scott for the work he does to improve our community.
For more information on this wonderful family event and to support our library, contact the Berryville Public Library at (870) 423-2323.
