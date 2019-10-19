All current members of the Friends of the Boone County Library are invited to attend the annual members meeting to elect new officers on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the upstairs meeting room at the library. Our president has resigned his position and new officers must be elected.
George Cline has long been an integral part of the Friends of the Boone County Library. He has unfailingly served this organization and always shone a bright and positive light on us, for which we are grateful. His knowledge and acumen have served us well and his and Carolyn’s decades of dedication will not be equaled. Many of the Friends of the Library have enjoyed his hospitality at his annual crawdad boil at the blueberry farm. We truly appreciate his continuing efforts to enhance the reputation of and the standing in the community of the FOLBC. His continuing efforts to enrich the lives of children by delivering books to numerous preschools each month and to the homebound as well as his help with the book sales, the profits of which benefit the library, enhance the library and the organization are truly appreciated.
