October 18—24 is Friends of the Library week in the City of Berryville per proclamation by Mayor Tim McKinney. Public libraries play a vital role in their communities by providing people with a better future through access to books, technology, information services, and more.
The Friends of the Berryville Library play a vital role in paving the way to a better future for our library. Since they reincorporated in 2017, the Friends of the Berryville Library has grown to over 150 members and raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Berryville Public Library. They have provided critical support for library operations and services, including funding improvements to the lobby and garden; performing roof maintenance; purchasing computers and tablets for programs; and sponsoring large events like the Still on the Hill concert at the 2019 Ice Cream Social and last summer’s visit of the Arkansas SkyDome portable planetarium and science museum.
Their latest effort has focused on beautifying the exterior of the library by sponsoring a mural contest and painting project. The mural will be unveiled later this month. The Friends of the Berryville Library are also helping spearhead the campaign to raise money for a new library building.
To do the work they do in supporting the library and the community of Berryville, the Friends of the Berryville Library, more than ever before, need your support and are conducting a membership drive for new members. They are also encouraging existing members to renew their membership. Memberships are affordable and begin at only $10 per year.
The Berryville Friends of the Library also encourage donations of time and talents on special projects and monetary donations are also gladly accepted from members and non-members. “The library does so much for children, families, and everyone in our community,” stated Mary Knight, Friends of the Berryville Library president. “The Friends’ goal is to make sure the library has the resources and facilities it needs to continue to do what it does so well.”
As Shirley Rash, the Friends representative for the capital campaign’s fundraising and community partnership committee, explains, “It’s important to join and support the Friends as we help the library with their current needs. But that support will also be crucial as we move forward with the capital campaign for a new library. It’s essential to show potential donor foundations and investors that there is widespread community support for a new library, and having a strong, active Friends group is one of the best ways we can do that.”
To join the Friends or to find out more information, contact the Berryville Public Library at 104 Spring
Street or call (870) 423-2323. The Berryville Library also offers active Facebook and Instagram pages.
