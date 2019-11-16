Friends of the Boone County Library will hold the annual Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library located at 221 West Stephenson Ave. The holiday sale focuses on gently used books in great condition which are suitable for gift giving. In addition to an assortment of fiction and non-fiction books for adults, there will be great deals on children’s books. Several jigsaw puzzles are available. All proceeds from this sale will benefit the Boone County Library. See you there!

