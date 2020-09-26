The Friends of the Berryville Library created last year The Carla Youngblood Community Spirit Award recognizing community citizens for acts of kindness in ways that have bettered the community. Carla Youngblood, a longtime employee of the library, who retired in 2019, was well known for her many acts of kindness.
Several Friends of the Library members and Rotarians were on hand to congratulate Mary Lou Harp as she was presented this award by former long time librarian and Friends of the Library board member, Carol Ann Engskov. Mary Lou is married to Richard Harp and together they own and operate Shelter Insurance in Berryville. Mary Lou generously gives of her time and energy while supporting many community projects financially. Harp is also active in other community organizations serving many years on the board of Ozark Aids Resource Services. She has also served 24 years on the Ozark Guidance Center board, past president of Berryville Rotary, Friends of the Library, Carroll and Madison Library Board, just to name a few.
Carol Ann Enskov, who nominated Mary Lou for this award stated during her presentation, ‘Harp never seeks recognition and doesn’t shortcut a job of any kind. She been a long time genuine friend, and always gives it her all!”
According to Mary Knight, Friends of the Library president, “Mary Lou is to be credited for her part in the revitalization of the Friends of the Library. She was our trusted treasurer and is truly deserving of this award for the many silent acts of kindness she continues to provide to this community.”
In the words of her husband, Richard, she is just the best thing to happen to him and to so many others in this community.
Along with a certificate, the Friends of the Library will make a $25 donation to the non profit of her choice. When asked which non profit she wanted to support, she said she would like to give it back to the Friends of the Library to support their building campaign.
For more information on becoming a Friend of the Berryville Library or to donate to the Berryville Library Building Fund to build a bigger and better library, contact (870) 423-2323. The library continues to offer curbside service but is also now open for limited hours for those needing to come into the building. For more information on current library hours, services, and programs, visit www.berryvillelibrary.org. The Library also
offers active Facebook and Instagram pages.
