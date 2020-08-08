The Friends of the Boone County Library will host a huge book sale at the Durand Center on Friday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for members only. Memberships can be purchased for $5 each.
The public will have the opportunity to shop Saturday, Aug. 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will offer books for babies, children and adults. Some books will be priced at $3 per bag or $5 per box.
Friends of the Library would like to thank Jeff and Joe Crockett and Crockett properties for the donation of space at the Durand Center. All proceeds go to benefit the Boone County Library.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, visit folbc.org.
