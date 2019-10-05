Spend some time on Beaver Lake while paddling a one-man kayak guided by a park interpreter. You will learn the basics of paddling as we explore a calm area of Beaver Lake. Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. Bring a bottle of water, bug spray, flashlight, and dress for the weather.
Full Moon Kayak Tour
Sunday Oct. 13
Where: Meet at the Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.
Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Cost: $25 + tax Adults, $12+ tax children (9-12)
Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register.
