On Friday, Sept.13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, join a park interpreter for an evening kayak tour along the shores of beautiful Bull Shoals Lake. We will paddle the shores and coves near Browns Beach, and hopefully spot some of the wildlife as the sun sets over the lake, returning to our launch spot by moonlight. All gear is provided; wear clothes and shoes that you can get wet, bring a water bottle and flashlight (headlamp advised). Space is limited! Call the James A. Gaston Visitor Center to sign up at (870) 445-3629. Children under 13 must be in a tandem boat with an adult.
Meeting place: James A. Gaston Visitor Center at 6 p.m.
Admission: $20 for Adults, $10 for child 6 to 12 years old
