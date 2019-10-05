Adriane Ruth Garland and Hunter Lane Sloan announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Richard Garland and the late Sandra “Sandy” Roberts of Deer, and the granddaughter of Dewain and Ruth Roberts of Deer, Patsy Clark and the late Otis “Junior” Garland of Russellville. She is a graduate of Deer High School.
The groom is the son of Kendall and Regina Sloan fo Marble Falls, and the grandson of Carolyn and the late Udie Lane of Bergman and Janelle and the late Norman Sloan of Jasper. He is a graduate of Jasper High School.
The wedding is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at Twelve Oaks Estate. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.
