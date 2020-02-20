U.S. citizens who are considering traveling outside of the country in the future are advised to obtain their passports as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary complications or delays. According to the U.S. State Department, those who have family living abroad, anyone considering traveling abroad and those who have jobs that may require international travel need to maintain a valid U.S. passport.
Some countries require that a travelers passport be valid for up to six months beyond the dates of travel, and airlines can disallow boarding if this requirement is not met.
How do I know if my passport is valid?
If you were age 16 or over when the passport was issued, your passport is valid for 10 years.
If you were under the age of 16 when your passport was issued, your passport is valid for 5 years.
The Issue Date of your passport can be found on the data page of your passport book or on the front of your passport card.
How do I obtain a passport?
You may begin the application process online at https://travel.state.gov. If you have never been issued a passport, the process must be completed at an acceptance facility. Below is a list of some acceptance facilities in our area:
Harrison Post Office
215 W. Industrial Park Rd. in Harrison.
(870) 741-3473
Carroll County Clerk
210 W. Church St. in Berryville
(870) 423-2022
Mountain Home Post Office
975 Corley Dr. in Mountain Home
(870) 425-3262
In order to obtain a passport, you must provide evidence of U.S. Citizenship as well as a valid photo ID.
Evidence of U.S. Citizenship can be in the form of a valid or expired passport, birth certificate, certificate of naturalization or a certificate of citizenship.
You must also provide a photo of yourself for your passport. The photo must be color and taken in the last 6 months. It must be a clear image of your face without filters. Have someone else take the photo, no selfies. Remove your eyeglasses and hat for the photo and wear everyday clothing. Uniforms and camouflage clothing are not acceptable. Face the camera with your full face in view and maintain a neutral expression on your face. White or off white background with no decorations must be used. You may have your photo taken at an acceptance facility if you choose.
How much will it cost?
For adult first time applicants:
Passport Book: : $110 application fee, $35 dollar acceptance fee.
Passport Card: $30 application fee, $35 dollar acceptance fee.
Passport Book and Card: $140 application fee, $35 acceptance fee.
Renewal fees:
Passport Book: $110 application fee
Passport Card: $30 application fee
Passport Book and card: $140 application fee
What is the difference between a passport book and a passport card?
A Passport Card is a wallet-sized travel document that can only be used to re-enter the United States at land border crossings and sea ports-of-entry from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. The card provides a less expensive, smaller and convenient alternative to the passport book for those who travel frequently to these destinations by land or sea. The card cannot be used for international travel by air.
For more information about passports and international travel, visit https://travel.state.gov or contact an acceptance facility.
