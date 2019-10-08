On Saturday, Oct. 19, members of the GFWC 20th Century Club of Harrison will host a Maplewood Fall Review to celebrate the beauty of the maple trees planted since 1901 by the Club in Harrison’s cemeteries. Club members will provide water and information about the Club’s role in creating Maplewood Cemetery and maintaining Maplewood and Rose Hill Cemeteries. Donations toward the continued maintenance and restoration of the trees will be gratefully accepted, but of course the autumn beauty of the trees is free for all of us to enjoy. The club will be at Maplewood from 8 a.m. till 6:30 p.m., offering water and directions, taking pictures with visitors’ cameras, and gratefully accepting donations toward the maintenance of the cemetery’s trees.
The GFWC was formed on Jan. 26, 1901 by a group of women named proudly after the new century. In 1902, the 20th Century Club became a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The Club is the oldest federated club in Arkansas and is Harrison’s only federated club. The Club ensures that the beauty of Harrison’s cemeteries will continue to delight residents and visitors alike.
