The GFWC Twentieth Century Club met Nov. 7 at the home of Kathleen Mullen with Georgia McGill, Dana Snawder and Phyllis Waters serving as co-hostesses. President Gwen Gresham called the meeting to order. Vice President Linda Mathis led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Kathy Wilburn, introduced Bob Largent, President/CEO of Harrison Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Largent gave a very interesting program for the Harrison Chamber. As President/CEO his goal is changing the focus and operation of the Chamber to economic development. Mr. Largent introduced a new Chamber staff member, Wilson Marseilles, Director of Investors and Marketing.
Twenty-five members responded to roll call by giving their favorite Thanksgiving dish. Gwen thanked the hostesses. The minutes of the Oct. 3 meeting, having been distributed by email, were approved as written. Diana Ezell gave the treasurer’s report, and it will be filed for auditing. Dolores Meadows gave the Cemetery Restoration Report and it will be filed for auditing.
Jane Adair read a thank you note from the recipient of our scholarship at North Arkansas College. Jane also thanked members for placing labels in the dictionaries and for their help in delivering the dictionaries to the schools. Those who donated to this project were 20th Century Club; Chi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma; Boone and Newton County Retired Teachers; Current Fiction Book Club; and Cline Berry Farm. Courtesy Chairman Glenda Curtis reported she had mailed a card to Glenna Ragan. Georgia McGill, Home Life Chairman, asked for donations rather than members gathering goods for supply baskets which are given as our Circle of Life project. Money was collected and Dianna Ezell will forward a check. The funds will be used to educate young mothers and provide needed supplies.
Public Issues Chairman, Nancy Seal, reported she continues to search the cemetery blocks in order to get a current and accurate list of veterans in each block at Maplewood Cemetery. In the absence of Mary Speice, Cemetery Committee Chair, Kathy Wilburn reported on our recent Fall Review at Maplewood Cemetery. The trees were not in their peak at the time of our review but several visitors attended, including GFWC Ark. President Dr. Diana Glaze and state Fundraising Chairman Raymelle Greening.
Kay Hodnett, ESO Chairman , announced she has forms for the reading program. Pat Kennedy reported about the Shakespeare workshop held at the Lyric for the schools. She said the children loved it. She also reported on upcoming productions at the Lyric.
Vice-President Linda Mathis announced the Nov. birthday lunch will be held at Daisy Queen honoring the birthdays of Fern Reynolds and Susan Sangren on Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m.
The next meeting will be held Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Devito’s for our annual Christmas party. Hostesses are Gwen Gresham, Diana Ezell, Linda Mathis and Dana Snawder.
With no further business to come before the club, Vice President Mathis led the Club Collect.
