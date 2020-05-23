Not many mighty, not many strong

Not of a multitude, or of a throng.

By a chosen few, the victory appears

Those sent home, defeated by fears.

The Gideon company begins to arise

With faces like flint, no compromise.

As pitchers break and trumpets sound

The enemies’ camp it does confound.

Not many foolish, not many wise

The Gideon company begins to arise.

Not of a multitude, only a few

God’s confirmation, sending the dew.

Only the mighty, only the strong

Through the anointing, smiting the throng.

God’s way or man’s way, we must surmise

As the Gideon company begins to arise.

—Doug Cone, Capps

