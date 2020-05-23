Not many mighty, not many strong
Not of a multitude, or of a throng.
By a chosen few, the victory appears
Those sent home, defeated by fears.
The Gideon company begins to arise
With faces like flint, no compromise.
As pitchers break and trumpets sound
The enemies’ camp it does confound.
Not many foolish, not many wise
The Gideon company begins to arise.
Not of a multitude, only a few
God’s confirmation, sending the dew.
Only the mighty, only the strong
Through the anointing, smiting the throng.
God’s way or man’s way, we must surmise
As the Gideon company begins to arise.
—Doug Cone, Capps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.