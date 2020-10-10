Susan Gilley, Executive Director of Federal Programs at Harrison Public Schools, was honored on Sept. 24 as the 2020 recipient of the Howard Wallace Federal Coordinator of the Year Award. The honor, presented by the Arkansas Association of Federal Coordinators, recognizes an Arkansas educator for outstanding service and making a difference in their school and community.
Susan Gilley has served over 30 years in education. She presents annually at many conferences around the state of Arkansas. Mrs. Gilley is always willing to go the extra mile to be certain the stakeholders at Harrison Public School are well-served. Her well-known motto, “It’s not what you know, but what you share!”, sums up her approach to education.
Mrs. Gilley and husband Steve are the proud parents of two daughters, Meagan and Morgan. Morgan, husband Steven and their son Cash live in Harrison. Meagan, husband Jason and their son Blaydon live in central Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.