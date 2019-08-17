The Ozark Trails Girl Scout Service Unit recently put on a skate night for local girls who were interested in joining Girl Scouts. There will also be several Girl Scout recruitment events coming up.
Flyers will be coming home from school with more information on these free events as well as more information on Girl Scouting and how to join.
