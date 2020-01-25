The Harding University Department of Engineering and Physics will host NASA Day at Harding on Jan. 27, featuring NASA Chief Technologist Dr. Douglas Terrier, the agency’s highest ranking technology official and first NASA chief ever to visit the state of Arkansas. In recognition of Dr. Terrier’s visit, Governor Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed the date NASA Day in Arkansas. You can view the proclamation at governor.arkansas.gov.
During NASA Day at Harding, Dr. Terrier will hold meetings with and make a series of presentations to various groups, including area elementary, middle, junior and high school students, as well as Harding students and faculty. More than 1,000 students from local schools will be participating on campus. Along with student meetings about NASA programs, jobs and opportunities, Dr. Terrier will meet with representatives from the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium. The consortium includes 17 four-year universities and colleges throughout Arkansas. The day’s events include the dedication of a plaque recognizing the NASA research conducted at the University from 1967 to present day. A special exhibit titled “Harding and NASA: Through the Years” will also be displaying grant-funded research beginning with astronaut physical fitness, of benefit to the first moon launch, to Harding’s membership in the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium and scientific and technology research that continues today.
The day will culminate with a 7 p.m. lecture by Dr. Terrier in Benson Auditorium titled “Forward to the Moon: The NASA Artemis Program” which refers to NASA’s planned return to the moon, including landing the first American woman on the moon by 2024. NASA views the Artemis program as the next step toward the long-term goal of establishing a sustainable presence on the moon, laying the foundation for private companies to build a lunar economy and eventually sending Americans to Mars. The lecture is free and open to the public and no ticket is required. Schools and organizations across the state are invited to recognize NASA Day and can access NASA-provided content and other information at harding.edu/NASAday.
As chief technologist, Terrier is the principal advisor and advocate on NASA technology policy and programs, helping plot the strategic direction of NASA’s space technology program.
Terrier earned a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas. He has completed the Carnegie Mellon Graduate School of Industrial Management Program with the Lockheed Martin Institute for Leadership Excellence, earned the Lockheed Martin “Outstanding Technical Achievement” award on four occasions, several NASA “Superior Technical Accomplishment” awards and the NASA Leadership medal. Terrier also holds patents for his work in aerospace propulsion and has published multiple technical papers.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral levels; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Latin America, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
