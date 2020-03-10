Governor Asa Hutchinson proclaimed March as School Breakfast Month in Arkansas at a press conference today in the Governor's Conference Room at the State Capitol. School breakfast advocates from the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas No Kid Hungry Campaign, Arkansas Department of Education, RISE Arkansas, Arkansas Education Television Network, Arkansas Humanities Council, Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Midwest Dairy and others gathered to recognize the importance of school breakfast in assuring all students start their days focused and ready to learn.
Governor Hutchinson noted that educators have reported to him that school breakfast “makes a difference in their students’ academic performance, (leading to) better classroom behavior, fewer trips to the school nurse and better attendance.”
Again, this year, the Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign is sponsoring a Breakfast Month Challenge that encourages schools to go the extra mile in promoting school breakfast.
The 2020 Books and Breakfast Challenge: Increase breakfast participation during March 2020 compared to March 2019
Increase Breakfast After the Bell participation in March 2020:
Breakfast Month plan: Conduct breakfast month activities in one or more schools to increase breakfast participation
Report results by April 10, 2020
Prizes*: The top 3 participation increase districts will win:
1st prize: $1,500 + 3 boxes of books
2nd prize: $1,000 + 2 boxes of books
3rd prize: $500 + 1 box of books
For ANY district seeking to increase their breakfast participation:
Quick Start prizes: the FIRST TEN districts to send an email describing their plan (in 50 words or less) for celebrating School Breakfast Month and increasing breakfast participation during March 2020 will win TEN $10 gift cards to use for student incentives
Quick Report prizes: the FIRST TEN districts to report their March 2020 compared to March 2019 breakfast AND lunch participation numbers win an immersion blender to make breakfast smoothies.
For ANY school district patron
Celebrate Breakfast Month by entering the Twitter photo competitions hosted by RISE Arkansas and the AR Campaign for Grade Level Reading:
during March, post a photo promoting “Books & Breakfast = Success”
the most innovative photos will win prizes!
tag your photos:#BooksAndBreakfastAR
Everyone can win with Books and Breakfast 2020!
Email Vivian Nicholson, vnicholson@arhungeralliance.org to get started!
