Gregory, Harness to marry
Ronnie and Sandy Gregory of Mount Judea announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Samantha Jo Gregory to Richard Adam Harness of Harrison, son of Rick and Cindy Harness of Harrison.
The bride is the granddaughter of Junior and Ruby Collins of Gainesville, Missouri and Wanda Gregory and the late DeVoe Gregory of Harrison. She is is a graduate of Harrison High School and Missouri State University and is employed by the Harrison Daily Times.
The groom is the grandson of J.D. and Argie Adams of Yardelle and Perry and the late Jane Harness of Harrison. He is a graduate of Harrison High School and Missouri State University and is employed by Harness Boots and Shoes. The private wedding ceremony will take place on Nov. 2.
