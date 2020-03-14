Dr. Seuss and his team of colorful characters provided more than just stories with rhymes to the world of literature. His books came with a hidden gift that many readers still possess today. That souvenir he gave to many children was the experience of getting lost in a good book. He inspired youngsters to read, giggle and explore new worlds without making it feel like work. The illustrations and small batches of carefully placed words had such a great impact on the educational system he was given a Pulitzer Prize in 1984 for his contributions.
The birthday celebration for the creator of “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” has become a yearly tradition. On the second day of March, children and adults take a break from all things serious to dress up in crazy hats to read their favorite Seuss story.
That crazy cat and the rest of the gang decided to extend the party and make a trip to the Boone County Library Tuesday, March 3, after school. Kids gathered on the second floor to have cupcakes with the Grinch, The Cat in the Hat, Thing One, Thing Two and a couple of fish, one red and one blue.
Dr. Seuss facts:
Theodor Seuss Geisel was born March 2, 1904. He later adopted the pen name Dr. Seuss for writing and illustrating children’s books.
Dr. Seuss’s first children’s book “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street” was published in 1937, but only after being rejected 27 times by publishers. He was discouraged and ready throw his work away, but he bumped into a former classmate on the street who had just gotten a job at Vanguard Press as a juvenile editor who offered him a contract that same day.
In 1943, Dr. Seuss joined the army. The army placed him in the Information and Education Division, where he met Chuck Jones who would later help him create the television broadcast for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” that aired in 1966. Dr. Seuss could relate to the grumpy green character and had a special license plate made for his Buick that read GRINCH.
Green Eggs and Ham was written after his publisher bet him that he could not produce a book that used 50 words or less. The book turned out to be one of his most well-known works.
