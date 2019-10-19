The regular meeting of the Grubb Springs Extension Homemakers Club met at 1p.m. Thursday Sept. 19. Carol Smith led the pledge to the flag. Nancy Sharp read the minutes from the Aug.15 meeting.
Glenda Cantrell moved to accept minutes as read. Smith 2nd the motion. Carolyn Luallen passed around a
copy of the treasurer’s report. It was approved & filed for audit. Roll call was answered by 10 members
telling their favorite toy as a child. 10 members turned in a total of 323 volunteer work hours. Dorothy
Dinnean had the thought for the day, kind words are the music of the world, they have power that
seems to be beyond natural causes, as if they were some angel’s song that had lost its way and come to
earth. Luallen reported that the surround for the heater will be finished by the Gingerbread House sale.
The sale will be held Friday Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 5p.m. Cantrell will make flyers with the Grubb
Springs name and address. Our club fair booth, themed, Thank You First Responders, won blue ribbons
at the county and district fairs. The fall Fun and Learn day will held in Clarksville Oct. 24 at the
Methodist church. More information will be in the EHC Newsletter. Cost will be $10 for the lunch.
Dinnean showed some items she had for the Gingerbread House sale. Legena Johnson showed
Christmas ornaments she had made for the Courthouse Christmas tree. Next meeting will be Oct.
17. Submitted by Nancy Sharp
